2019 Nissan Titan Can Be Yours for $31,785

While the Titan XD starts at $34,065

With its 2019 model year Titan pickup trucks now on sale, Nissan has officially announced pricing.

The base model, the single-cab Titan S 4×2, now starts at $31,785 including $1,395 destination charge, an increase of $360 over the 2018 model. The more premium Titan SV, meanwhile, will cost $35,395, which is $390 more than before.

Upgrading to the 4×4 version adds another $3,380 to the price of the S and $3,130 to the price of the SV. Buyers looking for more space can choose the King Cab, which starts at $35,035 for the 4×2 S, or the Crew Cab, which starts at $37,745. Pick the top-of-the-line Titan Platinum Crew Cab, though, and it will run you $58,785.

The base price for the not-quite-heavy-duty Titan XD is up $380 for 2019 and now starts at $34,065. If you want the diesel version with the 5.0-liter Cummins V-8, though, it’s going to cost you $39,665. The 4×4 version of the former will now run you $37,195, while the latter costs $42,795. Gas-powered XD King Cabs now start at $36,055, while XD Crew Cabs begin at $39,315. Diesel-powered XD King Cabs cost $42,665, with XD Crew Cabs costing $44,625. If you really want to get fancy, the Titan XD Diesel Platinum Crew Cab 4×4 will run you $66,295.

Aside from some minor cosmetic changes and the addition of a few new color options, 2019 Titans can now be ordered with a premium Fender sound system. There’s also a new 7.0-inch touchscreen that finally offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Oh, and there are a few more USB ports, too. XD models also get a new gooseneck trailer hitch integrated into the bed, as well as a bigger diesel exhaust fluid tank for diesel models. Finally, Nissan’s Rear Door Alert system is now standard on all King Cab and Crew Cab models.

