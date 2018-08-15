2019 Nissan Sentra Adds Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

The Nissan Sentra is due for a complete redesign soon, but in the meantime, it receives some much-needed updates. For the 2019 model year, Nissan is finally giving the model a larger screen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All Sentras except the base model now feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. There’s also a new 7-inch audio display, much larger than the 5.0-inch and 5.8-inch displays offered on the previous model.

Prices start at $18,685 for the base S model. These cars come modestly equipped with a six-way manual driver seat, four-way manual front passenger seat, basic air conditioning, 16-inch steel wheels, and Bluetooth. Opting for the CVT instead of the standard six-speed manual brings the price up to $19,375.

On the SV grade, buyers receive smart key with push-button start, two rear USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, piano black interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and a tire pressure monitoring system with easy-fill tire alert. This model comes standard with the CVT and starts from $19,985.

This trim also receives a new Special Edition package for 2019. Available for $1,000, this package includes 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, rear disc brakes, power sliding glass moonroof with tilting feature, and unique badging.

SR models boast adaptive cruise control, a rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport interior trim, and other upgrades for $21,485. When paired with the more powerful 1.6-liter engine making 188 hp instead of the standard 1.8-liter engine with 124-130 hp, the SR costs $23,465. SL models receive a standard moonroof, leather-appointed seats, heated front seats, a Bose audio system with eight speakers, and six-way power driver seat among other features for $23,915.

Sitting at the top of the lineup, the Nismo model offers the same turbocharged 1.6-liter I-4 as the SR Turbo model but also gets unique exterior touches like a ground effects kit and red stripe accents. It starts at $26,735 regardless of whether you pair it with the six-speed manual or CVT.

The 2019 Nissan Sentra is now on sale.