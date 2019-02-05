The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition is here to toughen up one of today’s archetypal soft-roaders, at least visually. The bundle is exclusive to the SV and SL trims and adds unique dark 18-inch wheels, 225/60R18 all-season tires, and special badging, as it turns black the grille mesh, roof rails, door handles, side-mirror caps, front and rear exterior trim, license-plate surround, and fender molding. The special edition of the three-row family SUV, which debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, is designed for “adventure-minded customers.”

That’s according to Nissan North America’s marketing chief Scott Shirley, who says that the Rock Creek package is available on a range of grades, drivetrains, and paint colors. Inside, the bundle also adds two-tone seating surfaces; stitched logos; contrast stitching on the seats, door, console lid, and steering wheel; and upgraded metallic trim. There’s also a standard trailer-tow hitch and harness, and splash guards. Nissan says the $995 retail price of the package represents a savings of up to $1,315 compared with similar equipment ordered separately, and it does indeed strike us as a good value for all the stuff you get.

Once you’ve gone Rock Creek, there are two additional option packages available to order depending on trim. The $980 SV Technology Package and adds navigation, SiriusXM Traffic, NissanConnect Services by SiriusXM, heated cloth front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors. The SL Rock Creek Edition Premium Package brings a Bose 13-speaker premium audio system and a panoramic sunroof for $2,110.

The base price for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV is $35,315 with front-wheel-drive, and $37,005 with all-wheel-drive. The Nissan Pathfinder SL with FWD starts at $38,965, or $40,655 with AWD.