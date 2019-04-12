If it’s April, the car-show calendar is all about NYC—and the 2019 New York Auto Show is very nearly upon us. This year’s media days are April 17 and 18 at the Javits Center in Manhattan, with the show open to the public from April 19–28. The show will play host to a number of new concept cars and new production cars, trucks, and SUVs from Genesis, Lincoln, Toyota, and more. Read on for a preview of the 2019 NYC debuts, and be sure to follow our live coverage from the show floor on our show landing page, as well as on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

2020 Acura TLX PMC

Only 360 of these special-edition sedans will be built, each one being assembled by the same Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) crew that builds the flagship Acura NSX supercar.

2020 Cadillac CT5

The CT5 sedan effectively replaces both the CTS and ATS for 2020—a CT4 will come later to round out the bottom of the lineup—and takes its styling cues from the current CT6 and new XT6 crossover. Powerplant options include a turbo four that offers 275 horsepower and a twin-turbo V-6 that packs 404 horses.

2020 Dodge Challenger and Charger

The Dodge muscle machines debut a wicked-looking Stars & Stripes Edition for this year’s show. The military shout-out should appeal to our troops—or anyone wants a kick-ass ride. If you like what you see, expect to add $1,995 to the price of your new chariot.

2020 Ford Escape

The all-new Ford Escape—which we’ve already detailed extensively—will make its auto-show and public debut in New York.

2020 Ford Mustang Performance Variant

Reports swirl that Ford is prepping a performance version of its entry-level turbocharged four-cylinder Mustang—and that it will be in NYC.

Genesis

Word on the street is that Hyundai’s luxury arm will debut a concept of some kind, as well as an freshened G90 sedan.

2020 Hyundai Venue

Hyundai has only released sketches so far, but this small crossover will slot below the Kona in the Korean automaker’s SUV portfolio. Expect it to start below $20,000.

2020 Jaguar XE

The refreshed version of the XE—which loses its V-6 and diesel options—is making its U.S. debut.

Kia

Like its distant relation Genesis, we understand that Kia may be bringing a concept of some kind to the Javits Center.

2020 Lincoln Corsair

The MKC replacement is Lincoln’s smallest SUV, and if it’s anything like the new Aviator or Nautilus, the brand’s fans should be happy. The base model will likely pack the old MKC’s 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four good for about 237 horsepower. Upgrades should include a 2.3-liter version of the same engine with 275 horses, as well as a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a plug-in hybrid system.

Mazda

Mazda has something to show off—and we know what it is, but we’re sworn to secrecy until the unveil.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan

The A35 sedan is the middle child of the A-class lineup, slotting above the A220 and below the eventual A45 AMG. It has 302 horsepower, sultry sheetmetal, and Mercedes’ new MBUX infotainment with an onboard digital assistant.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35

The all-new CLA-class sedan receives its first performance variant packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four tuned to deliver 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to keep things interesting. It can sprint from zero to 60 in 4.6 seconds—not too shabby.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-class Coupe

Mercedes’ nipped and tucked coupe was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show last month but makes its U.S. debut in the Big Apple. The swoopier crossover receives the MBUX system and an all new 2.0-liter four that produces 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Also joining the festivities will be the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 and the GLS full-sized SUV.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63

The GLC-class SUV and coupe lineups have been tweaked for this year—and now it’s the fire-breathing GLC63 AMG’s turn to show off its updates.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-class

An all-new version of M-B’s full-size three-row SUV will debut.

Nissan 370Z and GT-R 50th Anniversary Models

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Z car, and Nissan has cooked up a couple of special editions to mark the occasion.

2020 Porsche 911 Speedster

Maker of some of our favorite cars, Porsche will be showing off the production-spec Speedster after having shown two different concept versions last year.

2020 Range Rover Sport HST

Packing Jaguar Land Rover’s new inline-six, the HST also features mild hybridization.

2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition

What that extremely long name tells you is that this Velar has 550 horsepower, 502 lb-ft of torque, special aesthetics inside and out, and a claim to being one of the meanest things in the entire Land Rover stable.

2020 Subaru Outback

The best-selling Subie is getting a full redesign for 2020 but you can expect it to be more mild than wild when it arrives for its big NYC debut. It shares powertrains with the Legacy so you can expect a standard issue 2.5-liter flat-four that offers 182 horsepower or an optional 2.4-liter turbocharged four that delivers 260 horses.

2020 Range Rover Sport HST

Packing Jaguar Land Rover’s new inline-six, the HST also features mild hybridization.

2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition

What that extremely long name tells you is that this Velar has 550 horsepower, 502 lb-ft of torque, special aesthetics inside and out, and a claim to being one of the meanest things in the entire Land Rover stable.

2020 Toyota Highlander

An all-new version of this huge-selling three-row crossover SUV is coming to challenge the new Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, and the rest of the family-hauling class.

2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback

The wee Toyota has been redesigned to align it with the Yaris sedan; both now share their Mazda-derived platforms, interiors, and powertrain.