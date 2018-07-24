2019 New and Future Cars: Acura RDX

The redesigned 2019 Acura RDX rides on its own Acura-specific platform and continues the marque’s march in the performance direction. The third-generation crossover was unveiled in March at the 2018 New York auto show and the lineup of the Ohio-built RDX now includes an A-Spec variant.

Senior editor Aaron Gold got a taste of the new RDX and had this to say: “From a driver’s perspective, the new RDX is quite good. Handling is a high point; the seasoned sedan drivers Acura seeks will find the RDX’s steady ride, medium-weight heft, and lack of body roll to be utterly familiar. In an era when most SUVs drive just like cars, the RDX manages to be slightly more carlike than its competitors.”

The RDX’s motivation is supplied by a 2.0-liter turbo-four rated at 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque paired with an impressive 10-speed automatic transmission. There are big changes inside as well, most notably a generous 10.2-inch display controlled by what Acura calls the True Touchpad Interface mounted on the center console, and buyers are treated to a whole host of driver-assist systems.

On sale: Now

Base price: $38,295