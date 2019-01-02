The Cars, Trucks, and EVs We Can’t Wait for in 2019

Although some models we’re excited to drive—like, say, the Rivian R1T electric pickup—won’t arrive for at least a couple more years, there are tons of other cool cars, trucks, and SUVs that will hit the streets in 2019. Our list of the vehicles we’re most looking forward to is always growing, but here are a few that will either go on sale or be unveiled in the coming months. One thing’s for sure: It’s going to be an exciting year!

Ford Explorer

It’s not as big a deal as the all-new Ford Bronco detailed below, but the next-generation Explorer is sure to be another big seller for the Blue Oval. With a return to rear-drive roots, we’re intrigued to find out if this cash cow will have the moves to match its outsized presence on FoMoCo’s spreadsheets.

Lincoln Aviator

The Explorer’s more luxurious mechanical twin, the Lincoln Aviator bowed at the Los Angeles auto show in December and looks like a winner on paper, and in the metal, too. We’re looking forward to driving the new SUV—it makes at least 400 horsepower— and its Black Label and Grand Touring trims look divine.

Jeep Gladiator

The first Jeep pickup in a generation, the Gladiator builds on a foundation that combines Wrangler SUV and Ram 1500 truck mechanicals to deliver an undeniably cool aesthetic. It’ll surely be great off-road, and we look forward to putting it through its paces as a hauler, too. While a regular-cab model isn’t likely to happen in 2019, we can dream, can’t we?

Aston Martin DBX

Will we see the Aston Martin DBX at this year’s Geneva motor show? It’s been nearly four years since the concept debuted at the Swiss event, but all we know for certain is that the DBX will now reportedly enter production with four-doors. Cheers to that—that should make it easier to squeeze into the sporty back seats of Aston Martin’s first-ever SUV.

Land Rover Defender

It’s been confirmed that the all-new Land Rover Defender will be sold here, and camouflaged prototypes are already being tested on North American soil. It won’t go on sale until 2020, but we’re hoping to get our hands on one of the prototypes soon.

Ford Bronco

The wait has been long and tortuous for a new Ford Bronco, and expectations will remain at a fever pitch when it is finally revealed this year. Heading off-road in the new Bronco will be a true pleasure us in the New Year—we hope. Heck, we are even looking forward to seeing it parked next to the Baby Bronco too.

Toyota Supra

Last year’s leaked-image champ, the Toyota Supra is high on our list even though we’ve already driven the prototype and generally know what it’ll drive like. If only we had the big bucks to buy the first example auctioned at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction in January. Sigh.

992 Porsche 911

Substantially updated enough to move beyond the 991.2 moniker of the last-gen car, the new 911 boasts more power, more technology, and that deliciously iconic shape. We should get to drive the Carrera S and 4S models first, and we look forward to 2019 bringing news on all manner of variants from the basic Carreras to capital-T Turbo models.

Tesla Model Y

Elon Musk’s mystery model, the Tesla Model Y compact SUV is based on the smaller Model 3. If the crossover sees the light of day before the end of 2019, we’ll be super impressed—Tesla isn’t known for its punctuality with launches—and will look to be among the first ones to take the wheel.

Polestar 1

Leading the Polestar brand’s charge into the New Year will be the 1 hybrid. The Swedish marque and Volvo spin-off promises the car will have 100 miles of all-electric range and a combined total system output of 600 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. Va coolt!

Porsche Taycan

Look out Tesla, the Porsche Taycan—that’s pronounced “Tie-con”—is coming, and anticipation is strong enough among customers to the point that Porsche has already boosted its production numbers. The first all-electric Porsche will feature two motors that deliver more than 600 horsepower, and it should spin off a production version of the SUV-ish Cross Turismo, too.

Ford Shelby Mustang GT500

We already know the 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 will be the most powerful production Ford ever, that it will have a big ’ol Cobra stamped on its engine cover, and that it will be revealed in Detroit on January 14. Stay tuned, Mustang fans!

Chevrolet Corvette C8

The mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette easily tops our list of must-see and must-drive cars of 2019—and quite possibly of all time. The C8 is rumored to pack a ridiculous 850 horsepower from its 6.2-liter V-8 engine, and rumors have it debuting at a standalone event sometime in the next few months. One of the longest-rumored cars in the history of, well, ever, is definitely happening, and we couldn’t be more stoked.

BONUS: Honda Urban EV and Sports EV

Please, please, please Honda! We know the production version is headed to Europe and that it isn’t planned for America, but we would really love to see this little EV hatchback—and its sports-car cousin—here. They’re really too precious to keep them away forever, right?