2019 New and Future Cars: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

The Cross Sport is a two-row version of the family-friendly Atlas, as shown at the 2018 New York auto show as a “near-production” concept car. The low fastback roofline works well with the blocky front end, making it look stylish and sexy without rendering the back seat useless. The Cross Sport’s wheelbase is the same as the seven-seater, with 7.5 inches chopped from the rear overhang. VW announced two hybrid drivetrains, a 355-hp plug-in version with 26 miles of electric-only range and a 5.4-second 0-60 time and a “mild hybrid” with 310 horsepower and a 6.5-second 0-60 run. Both are based on the 276-hp 3.6-liter V-6, which we also expect to make an appearance.

Premiering next to the Atlas Cross Sport—and garnering even more attention—was the Atlas Tanoak pickup concept, built to gauge public reaction, which was overwhelmingly positive. The Atlas Tanoak could be built in Chattanooga, Tennessee, along with other Atlas variants, and would be a perfect foil for the Honda Ridgeline.

On sale: Late 2019

Base price: $37,000 (est)

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

Volkswagen’s decade-old CC finally gets replaced by the Arteon, which is longer, lower, wider, and decidedly more upscale. The exterior is a strong shape that requires little chrome adornment, while the interior is VW-style luxury—high-class materials and a wonderful digital dash arranged with restraint bordering on austerity. A 268-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four and an eight-speed auto power either the front or all four wheels. We drove a Euro-spec version and described it as “big, solid, and smooth—typically Teutonic.” The Arteon is VW’s latest attempt to sell American buyers on the concept of a German luxury car without a high-end brand name, and it just might succeed.

On sale: Late 2018

Base price: $36,000 (est)