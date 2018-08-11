2019 New and Future Cars: Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The inevitable Rolls-Royce SUV has finally arrived, and the Cullinan is exactly what we expected: large, luxurious, bespoke, and expensive. (Online editor Ed Tahaney bore witness to the Cullinan in person at a premiere event in Hollywood and descibed it as “pretty damn impressive.”) It’s not entirely the storied marque’s first utility rodeo, as many of the custom Rolls-Royces built for the Maharajas of India in the 1920s and ’30s for purposes such as tiger hunting were effectively the ultra-luxury SUVs of their time.

Power comes from, what else, the marque’s signature 6.75-liter twin-turbo V-12, making 563 hp and 627 lb-ft routed through an eight-speed automatic. It needs all the power it can get to move its considerable 5,864 pounds, spread across a length of 210 inches. All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering are standard, and the Cullinan is underpinned by the same Architecture of Luxury platform as the new Phantom. Being a Rolls-Royce, your Cullinan will be built exactly how you order it, provided the wire transfers clear.

On sale: Preorders open now; deliveries early 2019

Base price: $350,000 (est)