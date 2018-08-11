2019 New and Future Cars: Polestar 1

The wait for autonomous cars will be longer than most people think, but the real next big thing is nearly here: subscriptions. Among those leading the charge will be Polestar, the new Volvo subsidiary recently spun off from its previous role as the Swedish marque’s performance arm. Instead of focusing on max performance, however, Polestar’s mission is one of green speed, as well as luxury and high-tech features.

Polestar’s first car, the Polestar 1, will arrive in mid-2019, bringing with it a subscription model that includes the price of not only the car but also insurance, maintenance, concierge services, and more. While promising nearly 100 miles of all-electric range thanks to a hybrid system with three electric motors, the Polestar 1 will also be true to its performance roots, promising 600 combined horsepower along with 738 pound-feet of torque.

This is just the beginning of the Polestar story: The Polestar 2 sedan will enter production in 2020, followed by the Polestar 3 crossover in 2022. Both will be far more attainable than the 1.

On sale: Preorders open now; deliveries mid-2019

Base price: $155,000 (est purchase); $4,000/mo (est subscription)