2019 New and Future Cars: Nissan Altima

Nissan’s Altima sedan is a consistent sales-chart runner-up to the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, but the all-new 2019 car might be primed to change that. The Altima will be available with all-wheel drive, something the other Japanese competitors can’t match. Pair that to the new base 188-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder or the more exciting VC-Turbo four-cylinder (248 hp, 273 lb-ft), which replaces the previous generation’s V-6, and you have a recipe for a sportier Nissan sedan, though a continuously variable transmission is still the only option.

Senior editor Nelson Ireson got behind the wheel of a couple of Altima prototypes and came away impressed. He found the new base engine to be one that’s “noticeably peppier than the previous Altima’s base four-cylinder, yet more efficient. It still won’t spill your Big Gulp all over the interior as you rip out of the parking lot, but it won’t leave you vapor-locked with fear on every fast merge either.”

Speaking of performance, a new Nissan Z is still unconfirmed as the 370Z enters its golden years, but a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to build a new sports car features heavy in the rumor mill.

On sale: Fall 2018

Base price: $25,000 (est)