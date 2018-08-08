2019 New and Future Cars: Lincoln

With the launch of the all-new 2018 Navigator, Lincoln regained some of its long-lost mojo. And this time, the luxury marque has the product pipeline to build on this success.

Lincoln Mark IX Coupe

With Ford’s recent announcement that it would cease production of all cars save the Mustang, it got us to thinking: What would a Mustang-based Lincoln coupe look like? Lincoln stylists seem to favor British designs, so we envisioned an Aston-esque shape with the Continental’s mesh grille. But what to call it? Continental Mark IX made the most sense, though some staffers suggested Memorial, Nebraska, and Mary Todd. Motivation for this dream Lincoln would come from, what else, an electrified, all-wheel-drive-capable powertrain pushing 500-plus horsepower at peak efficiency; that, or a version of Lincoln’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 would get it to the showroom floor quicker. And it would have to be priced to do battle with the Lexus LC. There you have it: free product planning advice, complements of Automobile. You’re welcome, Lincoln.

On sale: You never know

Base price: $90,000 (est)

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln first launched the Aviator, a sort of mini-me Navigator based on the Ford Explorer, way back in 2003. It was handsome and quick, but slow sales prompted Lincoln to cancel it in 2005—just before the massive shift in the market to smaller SUVs. Oops. The Aviator returns for 2020, rolling on a rear-drive platform that will also underpin the next Explorer. A seven-seat layout gives the Aviator its long and low profile. Lincoln is keeping technical details quiet for now, revealing only that the powertrain lineup will include a twin-turbo engine (likely a version of Lincoln’s 3.0-liter V-6) with an optional plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Tech includes a camera that scans the road surface and adjusts the suspension accordingly, plus the ability to use a smartphone as the car key. This isn’t new, but it’s new to Lincoln.

On sale: Mid to late 2019 (est)

Base price: $62,000 (est)

2018 Lincoln Navigator

The full Navigator lineup is now on sale, including Black Label, Premiere, Select, and Reserve models. (As a reminder, the Navigator is indeed an SUV and not a line of whiskeys.) We’re partial to the “themed” interiors of the Black Label, which are named Chalet, Destination, and Yacht Club. It’s as if Lincoln just can’t get away from the glory days of the 1970s. But so far it’s worked: The Navigator has been a big hit for Lincoln thus far, thanks in part to a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 pushing 450 horsepower mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a vastly improved interior and exterior. The Navigator is proof positive that the age of the full-size SUV roaming the earth isn’t quite over yet.

On sale: Now

Base price: $73,250

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

The Nautilus is the face-lifted version of the MKX, and it represents Lincoln’s much-needed move away from its alphabet soup of model names. The biggest styling change to the Nautilus is its new Continental-style grille, with an upright position drawing out the former MKX’s pug nose and improving vehicle proportions. The all-turbo engine lineup consists of a 245-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a 335-hp 2.7-liter V-6, both paired to an eight-speed automatic.

On sale: Summer 2018

Base price: $42,000 (est)