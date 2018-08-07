2019 New and Future Cars: Land Rover Defender

The crew at Jaguar Land Rover has kept the snorkel lid shut pretty tight thus far on its plans for the all-new Land Rover Defender, but more details are starting to leak as the modern-era successor to the legendary Landie finally approaches production. Although the new beast will maintain a spiritual connection to its roots and should be extremely capable off-road, it won’t be retro-themed. Instead, it will be a higher-end offering pushing a new design direction and is expected to be the most advanced Land Rover yet, inside and out.

The new Defender is believed to share the same aluminum-intensive underpinnings as the Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover, and power will come from JLR’s family of Ingenium engines. There will be two flavors to mimic the 90 and 110 models of yore, and a soft-top option should be available. One thing’s for sure: With a revived and impressive Land Rover and Range Rover stable already in place, the new Defender will need to have some wow factor if it’s going to be successful.

On sale: Late 2019 (est)

Base price: $60,000 (est)