2019 New and Future Cars: Kia K900

Despite the lukewarmest of sales—just 455 moved off of dealer lots in 2017—Kia remains committed to the K900 sedan and will launch a second-generation model later this year. Kia will offer the K900, about the same size as the Genesis G90, exclusively with the automaker’s now-familiar 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6, which will make the same 365 hp and 376 lb-ft as in other applications. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission, and all-wheel drive comes standard.

The 2019 Kia K900 looks to be a considerable improvement over the outgoing model, particularly design-wise, and will continue to be a value play in the segment. Senior editor Aaron Gold sampled the K900 in Korea and summed it up as “a fantastic luxury car, and pretty much unbeatable when it comes to value-for-money.” He also remarked that “the overall impression is that the K900 is not a pretender. It is, as my British friends would say, properly posh.”

But it also remains incongruent with Kia’s own positioning and the expectations and priorities of customers in the market for a higher-end luxury sedan. Gold touched on this as well, writing that “as good as it is, the Kia K900 makes absolutely no sense. None whatsoever.”

On sale: Late 2018

Base price: $55,000 (est)