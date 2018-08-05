2019 New and Future Cars: Jeep Scrambler

Ever since Jeep confirmed its intention to build a pickup variant of the new JL-series Wrangler a couple of years back, speculation has been rampant, with precious few details about the project beyond its anticipated Scrambler name leaking out. But it looks like we’ll have our curiosity sated soon, as the Scrambler is getting close to production and spy photographers have spotted several advanced prototypes in the wild. From those photos we’ve gleaned that elements of the Scrambler’s suspension appear to have been cribbed from the Ram 1500, though its dimensions suggest it will be more a midsize than a Ram-size truck. Given its truck-based suspension elements, we expect the Scrambler to be more than a Wrangler with a bed. It will likely have greater capability when it comes to towing, payload, and other truck-centric priorities. Motivation should come from versions of the 2.0-liter turbo-four and 3.6-liter V-6 from under the hood of the new Wrangler. Like with all Jeeps, we expect the Scrambler to be Trail Rated, and it should be available with a removable roof, so this Jeep-turned-truck won’t be all work and no play.

On sale:

Summer 2019 (est)

Base price:

$32,000 (est)