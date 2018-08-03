2019 New and Future Cars: Jaguar

The past few years have been blockbusters for Jaguar in terms of new products, and the near future looks just as bright. Jaguar’s current halo vehicle in terms of future powertrain technology, the 2019 I-Pace, sports an all-electric powertrain and hatchback styling. With a claimed 394 hp and 512 lb-ft, the I-Pace proved a more than capable handler and overall performer during our recent first drive while still extracting some 240 miles from its 90-kW-hr battery pack, with editor-in-chief Mike Floyd saying that “Jaguar made an EV that’s really good and fun to drive.”

For those seeking less futuristic but even sportier transportation, there’s the new F-Pace SVR, a 550-hp, 176-mph version of the marque’s luxury crossover—a welcome salve for those who missed out on the 300-unit XE Project 8 super sedan, which is capable of more than 200 mph.

If you love the Jaguar look in a compact crossover package, there’s always the 2018 E-Pace, the F-Pace’s new little brother. You can get your E-Pace in milder or wilder (2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with 296 hp in R-Dynamic spec) variations mated to standard all-wheel drive. Although it’s on the heavy side for a smaller vehicle and is far from Jag’s best handler, most buyers pounding the urban pavement will likely enjoy the E-Pace’s sharp exterior, punchy engine, and quiet ride.

On sale:

I-Pace: (Summer 2018)

E-Pace: (Now)

F-Pace SVR: (Fall 2018)

XE Project 8: (Sold Out)

Base price:

I-Pace: $70,495

E-Pace: $39,595

F-Pace SVR: $80,985

XE Project 8: $188,495