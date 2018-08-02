2019 New and Future Cars: Infiniti Q80

At the 2018 Detroit auto show, Infiniti presented the Q Inspiration concept, a car designed to “take the traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution,” according to the marque’s executive design director. What the concept really does is give us a sneak peek at the future of Infiniti’s electric vehicle program and provide a likely representation of what Infiniti’s next-generation flagship sedan will look like.

Although originally designed for the VC-Turbo variable-compression four-cylinder, the chassis that the Q Inspiration rides on will form the basis for a range of upscale electric vehicles Infiniti will begin building in China over the next five years. Expect much of the concept’s design language to carry over as well. By 2025, Infiniti says that more than half of its total production will be electrified.

This is the second large, low-slung four-door concept the marque has shown in recent years. At the 2014 Paris auto show, Infiniti showed the Q80 Inspiration, and the older concept appears to have provided much, err, inspiration for the new one. Powering the Q80 Inspiration was a 550-hp powertrain comprised of a 450-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 and a hybrid system.

On sale: 2021 (est)

Base price: $70,000 (est)