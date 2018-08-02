2019 New and Future Cars: Hyundai Veloster N

As the world continues its bear hug of brawny crossovers, the hot-hatch niche is happy with a firm handshake. One of the newest and most interesting offerings is Hyundai’s 2019 Veloster N, a Nürburgring Nordschleife-tuned version of the recently updated 2019 Veloster hatchback. It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 275 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission, which is further augmented by an electronic limited-slip differential. And the suspension was tuned by a team led by ex-BMW M exec Albert Biermann and BMW veteran Thomas Schemera.

News editor Conner Golden was lucky enough to sample the Veloster N on the aformentioned Nürburgring. “Out amongst the Ring’s roughly 170 corners, the Veloster N was as unflappable as a front-wheel-drive car can be,” he wrote. “It cornered flat with a reassuring lack of understeer. The optional e-diff plays a large part in this—just point toward the corner exit, mash the throttle, and instead of nasty scrub, you’ll scramble out of the curve. The steering is light and slightly artificial, but Biermann worked hard to optimize the electric-boosted rack, relocating the motor from the column to the rack, improving feedback.”

Yes, the Veloster N hype is real. It arrives in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On sale: Late 2018

Base price: $28,000 (est)