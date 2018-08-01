2019 New and Future Cars: Honda Insight

Honda’s first-generation Insight was odd but innovative; the second-generation car was derivative and unimpressive. For the 2019 model year, the third-generation Insight, which is arguably the best-looking Honda in the stable, hopes to swing the needle toward fun while still offering up to 55 mpg in the city. The new Insight uses Civic-derived underpinnings—an excellent chassis to build off of that should lend the Insight solid handling and ride quality. Motivation is supplied by Honda’s third-generation two-motor hybrid assist system, which nets 151 hp and 197 lb-ft when combined with its 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. The Honda Sensing suite of safety systems comes as standard equipment.

Online editor Ed Tahaney spent some time behind the wheel of a 2019 Insight in Minnesota. “The electric power steering is intuitive and the car handles confidently on the more twisty roads we encountered along the Mississippi River. Regenerative braking isn’t too springy, either.”

“Buyers considering a new Prius or Ioniq should take a test drive of the 2019 Honda Insight—you may find it insightful,” Tahaney concluded.

On sale: Now

Base price: $23,725