2019 New and Future Cars: Genesis G70

Genesis will attempt to snare its share of the compact luxury sport sedan pie with the launch of the 2019 G70, which is expected to start at around $33,000. The G70 shares much of its hardware with the Kia Stinger, including the engines—a 2.0-liter turbo-four good for 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque and a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 that makes 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. Both engines will be available with all-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, but unlike the Stinger, the G70 will have a manual transmission as an option. Although the manual is limited to rear-drive, four-cylinder-powered variants, its availability is still a pleasant surprise.

“The 2019 Genesis G70 is the car we’ve been asking for,” wrote senior editor Aaron Gold after getting behind the wheel of a U.S.-spec G70 in Maine. “It’s luxurious, affordable, reasonably practical, great to drive, aggressively priced—and you can get it with a manual trans. Every time I review a car, I ask myself if I would spend my own money to buy one. In the case of the Genesis G70, the answer is an unqualified yes.”

Next up for Genesis is a production version of the GV80 concept, which made its debut at the 2017 New York auto show. It will give Genesis an all-important crossover that will serve as a showcase of the marque’s upscale direction and advanced powertrain capability. Expect it to arrive sometime in 2019 as a 2020 model.

On sale: August-September 2018

Base price: $35,000 (est)