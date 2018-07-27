2019 New and Future Cars: Cadillac

Cadillac plays catch-up over the next year with car-based sport-utility vehicles bookending its best-selling XT5. With a 237-horsepower, 258-lb-ft 2.0-liter turbo I-4, Active Fuel Management, stop/start technology, and a nine-speed automatic, the Cadillac XT4 goes after the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, and Lincoln MKC in the ultra-hot compact premium SUV segment. The Cadillac User Experience touchscreen gets a much-needed rotary knob in all new models, and the new SUV launches the marque’s new “Y trim strategy,” with Luxury as the base trim and Premium Luxury and Sport forming the Y’s upper tiers.

That strategy also rolls out in the 2020 Cadillac XT6, a large-midsize three-row sport utility on the long-wheelbase (120.9 inches) version of the XT5’s C1XX platform. Both the XT4 and XT6 will come with front- or all-wheel drive. The XT6’s power should come from a 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 with AFM, stop/start technology, and the nine-speed auto. Think of the XT6 and XT5 as Cadillac’s answer to the Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus. The XT6’s on-sale date will be within months of the 2020 Escalade.

Meanwhile, Cadillac’s sedan lineup shrinks, with the CT5 replacing the ATS and CTS late next year. The 2020 CT5 will be a true compact luxury sedan about the size of a C-Class. Expected engines are a turbo-four, 3.0- and 3.6-liter V-6 choices, and rear- or all-wheel drive. No word yet on whether Cadillac’s exclusive new V-8 will appear in the inevitable CT5-V. That engine is a 4.2-liter twin-turbo DOHC, with preliminary ratings of up to 550 hp and 627 lb-ft in the new 2019 CT6 V-Sport. The V-Sport will have blacked-out trim, lower aero features, 20-inch wheels, a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, a revised AWD torque split, a 10-speed automatic, and some design cues from Cadillac’s Escala concept car.

On sale:

XT4: Fall 2018

XT6: Late 2019

CT5: 2019

CT6 V-Sport: Early 2019

Base price:

XT4: $35,700

XT6: $60,000 (est)

CT5: $40,000 (est)

CT6 V-Sport: $85,000 (est)