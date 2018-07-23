2019 New and Future Cars: Alfa Romeo GTV

We’re enamored with the Giulia four-door, which restored Alfa Romeo’s legacy of building great sport sedans. Now, the long-rumored Giulia coupe variant appears to be on the way, and it’s pretty much as you’d expect—though it will be called GTV. Due in 2019, the GTV promises 50-50 weight distribution, 600-plus horsepower, a hybrid boost system, all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, and seating for four.

Joining the GTV in the sporty-sexy realm but taking everything up a notch or more, the 8C will return, also in 2019, bringing Alfa a 700-plus-horsepower, twin-turbo, mid-engine, carbon-fiber-chassis, electrified-front-axle, sub-3-second-to-60 supercar as a design-forward halo model.

Going further out, Alfa plans to launch a new compact SUV and a full-size SUV by 2022. Alfa will also redesign the Giulietta compact within five years, though it’s not clear whether it will come to North America. Long wheelbase versions of the Giulia and Stelvio are planned for the Chinese market.

On sale: Summer 2019 (est)

Base price: $45,000 (est)