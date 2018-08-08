2019 New and Future Cars: 2022 Maserati Alfieri

During Fiat Chrysler’s recent Capital Markets Day, new Maserati boss Tim Kuniskis, formerly of Dodge, outlined the storied marque’s plans to take on Tesla (get in line) with electrified versions of its new models, including the long-delayed Alfieri coupe, which is set to replace the aging GranTurismo. Underpinned by an aluminum space frame, the Alfieri will be available in both plug-in hybrid and all-electric versions and will employ a three-motor e-AWD system. Maserati is talking smack about a sub-2-second 0-60 run (!) and a top speed in excess of 185 mph for the top-spec all-electric model. A convertible version, the Alfieri Cabriolet, is also in the works.

The Alfieri is part of a total revamping of the Maserati lineup, which will see its four-door models replaced with new versions by 2022, all built off of a new modular platform. Like the Alfieri, the Quattroporte and Levante will offer battery-electric options, and all will be marketed under a new Maserati Blue subbrand. Every future Maserati powertrain will be developed by Ferrari, including the plug-in and full-electric systems.

Maserati also plans to launch an all-new crossover that will fit into the lineup below the Levante. Although Maserati isn’t saying much about the yet-to-be-named SUV so far, we’re betting it will be similar in size and scope to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with Maserati claiming it will have a best-in-class lightweight platform and 50/50 weight distribution. So far only a plug-in hybrid variant of the new crossover is planned and not a full EV model.

On sale: Late 2021

Base price: $140,000 (est)

2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

Maserati decided to drop a Ferrari-sourced 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 into its Levante SUV. We can definitely get behind that. The engine, which is also found under the hood of the Quattroporte GTS, has been heavily modified for use in the Levante, and its output of 590 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque tops the QP GTS by 67 hp and 14 lb-ft. Maserati expects the Levante Trofeo to blast to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds on to a top speed of 187 mph, and a new Corsa driving mode helps drivers get the most of the Levante’s newfound power. Official pricing hasn’t been announced, but we expect a significant bump over the Levante S GranSport’s $92,000 price tag.

On sale: Fall 2018

Base price: $105,000 (est)