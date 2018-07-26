2019 New and Future Cars: 2020 Buick Enspire

Buick will receive one of the two new electric vehicles based on the Chevrolet Bolt EV that GM has planned. A slightly taller, longer body could provide space for more than the Bolt’s 60-kWh battery/200-hp permanent magnetic drive motor combo, so the Enspire might do better than 238 miles on a full charge. The combo of its elegant exterior styling and an upscale (over the Chevy) interior indicates the Enspire is ready to take on the Mustang-like 2020 Ford Mach 1 and the upcoming Tesla Model Y EVs. GM also plans to launch an all-new EV platform, which will be designed for 20-plus new battery-electric or fuel cell vehicles, by 2023.

On sale: Late 2019

Base price: $42,000 (est)

2018 Buick Regal GS

Buick’s second (and likely last) Opel Insignia-based Regal GS is slightly smaller than before and bucks the downsizing turbo trend by replacing the previous car’s high-strung 2.0-liter turbo-four with a 3.6-liter V-6 making 51 more ponies, up to 310 in total. Sadly, the manual option is gone, with a nine-speed automatic now standard. On the plus side, its intelligent all-wheel drive with active twin-clutch has been tuned for rear-drive bias, and in the added-functionality department, the Regal GS is hatchback only. It adds up to an impressive car for Buick—but one whose future is in doubt once the Peugeot-Citroën (which now owns Opel) deal to assemble the car in Germany ends.

On sale: Now

Base price: $40,825