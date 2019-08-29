Mo Parts, Mo Challengers: Dodge Debuts Limited Edition of 100 Mopar Challengers

More good news for Mopar fans—to celebrate 10 years of factory-vehicle customization, the Mopar 2019 Dodge Challenger receives special Shakedown graphics, a Shaker Hood, and a few custom interior goodies. The limited production run of 100 for North America is available in Pitch Black or White Knuckle paint and each example starts at $45,835.

More than 4,000 Mopar editions have hit the streets since 2010, and the latest package starts with an already cool Challenger R/T Scat Pack. The aforementioned graphics include four asymmetrical blue center stripes that start up front, curve around the pinned hood, and continue all the way back to the rear spoiler. The custom Challenger also touts Shaker badging, plus a Mopar Design badge on the decklid.

It rolls on 20 x 9–inch aluminum wheels shod with Goodyear P245/45ZR20 rubber, Mopar-branded center and valve stem caps, and wheel locks. Brembo brakes with red calipers help slow the black or white beasts down. Under the shaker hood beats a 392-cubic inch V-8 engine fitted with a Mopar cold air intake, and which delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. The Hemi is mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission. Mopar strut-tower braces and strut caps are silver-coated to impress your friends and increase structural stiffness for better handling.

The cabin features Performance front cloth seats with a two-tone Mopar logo embroidered into the seats, Mopar instrument panel badge, Berber floor mats, and polished sill plates. But wait, there’s more: an exclusive owner’s kit features a “birth certificate” with the date of manufacture and build number. Plus, a Mopar booklet with an engraved vehicle number and rendering of the latest Mopar Challenger. If you like what you see, you can place an order from dealers in September while supplies last. Deliveries are expected to begin before the end of the year.