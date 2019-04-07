Jeep’s 2019 Easter Safari Builds Are All Trucks—and All Awesome

It’s that time of year again, when thousands of Jeep enthusiasts descend on the Utah desert for the annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari, a festival of rock-crawling, off-roading, and all-around Jeepy goodness first held in 1967. And if it’s time for the Easter Safari, it’s also time for Jeep to debut the concepts it builds annually for the event. With Jeep’s big news for 2019 being its all-new 2020 Gladiator pickup, it’s only appropriate that the newest batch of builds all have a bed out back, including a gnarly M-715 restomod with a Hellcrate engine, homages to the CJ-6 and Scrambler, and Gladiators with overland, motocross, and solo-climbing motifs. Read on for plenty of photos and more info on each one, and don’t miss the links to go in-depth with a few of our favorites, too.

Jeep Gladiator Wayout Concept

The burly Wayout is the one you want if you’re going, well, way out into the wilderness. Painted in production-spec Gator Green, this overland-ready Gladiator has a custom bed rack that supports both a rooftop tent and an awning from Alu-Cab that deploys to deliver 270 degrees of shade or rain protection. Wearing 37-inch tires on a set of sweet body-color 17-inch steel wheels, the truck naturally has tons of equipment intended to ensure you make it not only to your remote destination, but also back home again. (Head here for more details on the Wayout.)

Jeep Gladiator Flatbill Concept

Designed by Jeep’s resident motocross junkie Taylor Langhals—he was also responsible for the production Gladiator’s exterior design—this build was inspired by the pair of bikes in the bed. Fenders with increased clearance, Dynatrac ProRock 60 axles, a four-inch lift, 40-inch tires on 20-inch wheels, and rear bypass dampers are among the functional changes, and the truck also has a tube rear bumper, high-clearance front fenders, bedliner-sprayed floors, a vented hood with a carbon-fiber center, and a custom front bumper/skid plate. Power comes from the standard 3.6-liter V-6 fitted with a cold-air intake, while the tailgate has been removed to accommodate dirt bikes—the Gladiator’s five-foot box is otherwise too short—and the bed has custom integrated ramps to make getting them in the back easier. Oh, and scope out the food-warming box under the hood, complete with a Toyota Tacoma–baiting “It’s a burrito heater because tacos suck!” sticker on top.

Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter

The Five-Quarter started life as a 1968 M-715 Gladiator, a military-spec workhorse that served in Vietnam, that the Jeep Design team found on Craigslist last year. The modifications are extensive to say the least, including a windshield header and soft top chopped by 3.5 inches, a fully custom bed fabricated from aluminum, and a carbon-fiber fascia and front fenders. There’s also a 700-plus-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 Hellcat crate engine, Dynatrac axles, 20-inch beadlock wheels, and much, much, much more. (Head here for more photos and details on this incredibly bad-ass rig.)

Jeep J6 Concept

Based on a Gladiator Rubicon, the J6 is the regular-cab, long-box model fans have been clamoring for since the newest Jeep pickup was officially announced. A six-foot bed sits out back—one foot longer than the regular Gladiator’s—and is fitted with a prototype tire carrier, roll bar, and body-color spray-in bedliner, and the prototype hard top is removable to give it a proper CJ-6-style look. (The name actually references the J trucks of the past and the six-foot bed.) A two-inch lift, 37-inch rubber, and plenty of underbody reinforcements dial up the off-road capability, and it’s painted in a custom-mixed shade of Metallic Brilliant Blue as a nod to the ’78 Honcho. Another one of our favorites, read more about the J6 here.

Jeep JT Scrambler Concept

Looking sweet in the paint and stripes of the 1980s CJ-8 Scrambler, this Gladiator is capped with a removable brown hard top. The stripes and matching hood graphic are characterized by Jeep as prototypes—hopefully they’ll end up in the accessories catalog—as is the roll bar that extends down the bed sides. Mopar LED lights are affixed to the roll bar and small front brush guard, while 17-inch accessory wheels are painted in a special bronze color and wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A rubber. The stock 3.6-liter V-6 now inhales through a Mopar cold-air intake and exhales via a Mopar cat-back exhaust. Inside, the seats, armrests, and dash are done up in a very cool brown leather.

Jeep Gladiator Gravity

The Gladiator Gravity is outfitted with a pile of currently available Mopar Jeep Performance Parts; it’s meant to showcase what buyers can do to their Gladiators as soon as they drive them off the lot—or before. A cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust are put to work with the V-6, a two-inch lift kit is installed, and 17-inch accessory wheels are fitted with 35-inch tires. Steel rock rails protect the underside, while visibility is enhanced with 7.0-inch LED lights up front and 5.0-inch LED lights on the A-pillars. Tube doors made from two-inch-diameter steel replace the conventional ones, while the bed is made over with a drawer-storage system, cross rails, and a carrier basket.