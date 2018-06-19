First Drive: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Coupe

GONNESWEILER, Germany — After searching in vain for the mythical town of Ausfahrt in a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Coupe for the ultimate “Beavis and Butthead” photo op, we finally had a revelation—ausfahrt is the German word for exit. Duh, and I thought we had been riding around in circles for a day and a half.

Despite my German language handicap, driving the latest C 300 Coupe from Mercedes-Benz is a real toot and a half.

Under the hood is a new 2.0-liter inline-four engine produces 255 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. This gives the C 300 a power increase of 14 horsepower, up from 241 hp from the previous year. Like the rest of the C-Class range, the engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

We drove it around the quiet village of Gonnesweiler with its 30 km (about 18.6 mph) top speed signs posted. Also up the nearby hills to the breathtaking views above the Moselle Valley, along the river of the same name, and eventually back to our starting point in Luxembourg via the autobahn at triple digit speeds—we had a plane to catch and got there with about 15 minutes to spare.

The new Dynamic Body Control suspension feels comfortable on the toughest of roads and C 300 is jam packed full of new tech wizardry. It is no surprise that the C-Class has been the marque’s best-seller for four years in a row.

Bumpers, LED headlights, and taillights get upgraded for 2019. The package rolls gracefully on standard 17-inch wheels with twin-five-spoke wheels. Overall, the svelte 2019 C-Class looks much better than the somewhat frumpy version it replaces.

Like the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C 43 we also sampled, there are additional touch control buttons on the steering wheel, optional real wood trim, an old school analog clock, and the coupe gets a standard Panorama sunroof that really shines.

The designo Hyacinth Red metallic paint of our tester also brilliantly shines and its Magma Gray/Black leather is super comfortable and tastefully appointed.

Inside the two-door’s revised interior offers a new Multicontour Seat Package that includes wave-like massage functions and other niceties. The rear seats fold 40/20/40-split and there’s ample storage space in the trunk.

The latest C 300 Coupe also gets more Intelligent driver assistant tech handed down from the S-Class. A 10.25-inch COMAND display screen is standard and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster is optional. The infotainment system can also be controlled by voice control and via the touchpad controller in the center console.

Standard tech goodies include attention assist, active brake assist, pre-safe, and adaptive braking technology. Active emergency stop assist is also included and brakes the car to a standstill if it detects the driver is no longer operating the vehicle. We didn’t get to test this feature, but imagine it gets the job done provided active steering assist is also employed. Sweet.

There are also 64 colors of ambience lighting to choose from if you want to turn your coupe into a rolling disco at night. Plus, there’s “Energizing comfort control to enhance well-being and fitness.” This includes air pulsation, fragrance enhancement, music, massages, and more feel good features.

Improved camera and radar systems borrowed from the S-Class allow the C 300 to be driven semi-autonomously at times in certain driving conditions if you opt for the Driver’s Assistant Package.

If you download the Mercedes me app, you can start your C 300 remotely, lock/unlock it, and track it with your smartphone. For instance, it also lets you know if some jerk hit your car while it is parked.

An anti-theft alarm system sends a message to alert you to the damage or let owners know if your car is being towed or vandalized. A pretty cool feature, but we would love it more if it could also track them down and make them pay for it.

There are two new paint options to choose from—Mojave Silver Metallic and Emerald Green Metallic.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Coupe, along with its sedan and cabriolet siblings, should blow into dealerships by the end of the year. Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Coupe Specifications ON SALE Late 2018 PRICE $44,500 (est) ENGINE 2.0L turbo DOHC 16-valve I-4/255 hp @ 5,800-6,100 rpm, 273 lb-ft@ 1,800-4,000 rpm TRANSMISSION 9-speed automatic LAYOUT 2-door, 4-passenger, front-engine, RWD sedan EPA MILEAGE 22/30 mpg (est) L x W x H 184.5 x 79.4 x 55.3 in WHEELBASE 111.8 in WEIGHT 3,710 lb (est) 0-60 MPH 6.0 sec TOP SPEED 130 mph

