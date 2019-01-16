The New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Has a Price: $33,495

When Mercedes introduced the original CLA-class, many felt the car didn’t live up to the standards of the three-pointed star. We feel quite the opposite about the A-class sedan, which slots underneath the CLA to become the automaker’s new entry-level model. And to put the cherry on top, Mercedes has revealed the A-class’s reasonable $33,495 price tag. It’s a number sure to raise eyebrows in Ingolstadt, as it’s the exact same starting sticker as the 2019 Audi A3.

The A-class is available only in A220 guise with either front- or all-wheel drive. The latter models start from $35,495. Both versions come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that makes 188 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Standard features include LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic roof. Dual 7.0-inch displays are also included to take advantage of the new MBUX infotainment system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If those displays aren’t large enough, they can be upgraded to 10.3 inches. Other options include the AMG Line or Night packages, which feature unique design details and equipment. Mercedes hasn’t released a full configurator for the A-class just yet.

It’s very likely the U.S. will eventually receive an AMG version of the A-class to top the range, probably a year or so after the A220 models arrive in dealerships sometime early this year. As for the CLA? It’s just been redesigned atop the same bones as the A-class, which should make for a much better car.