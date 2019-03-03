The V-12 engine won’t be part of Mercedes’ increasingly electrified future, so if your life’s dream is to own such a Benzo, the window is slowly closing. But to its credit, Mercedes has cranked up the volume on the S-class sedan’s 12-cylinder swan song with the Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition, which celebrates . . . well, you know.

The S65 Final Edition comes exclusively in black, highlighted with black exhaust tips and bronze wheels, plus bronze accents on the rocker panels and bumpers. It also has matching bronze stitching inside. The hand-built engine gets a black badge instead of a silver one. And as you would expect, the car comes with a host of standard goodies, including reclining rear seats with a footrest on the right side, the Magic Sky Control dimming panoramic sunroof, temperature-controlled cupholders, and a car cover emblazoned with “AMG S65 FINAL EDITION.”

Power comes from a naturally aspirated V-6—which of course it doesn’t, we just wanted to see if you were paying attention. The centerpiece is the 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 that delivers an incredible 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, the perfect power supply for this most magic of magic carpets.

Mercedes will sell just 130 copies of the AMG S65 Final Edition, justifying its claim that this is an “exclusive collector’s item for V-12 enthusiasts.” Pricing has not been announced, but with a similarly equipped not-final S65 listing for around $245,000, we’re sure this limited-run car will cost more than a quarter-million. Exclusive, indeed.