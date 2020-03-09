Automobile's All-Stars awards are back, and this year we have one of the best fields of cars we've ever evaluated. In total, we invited 21 of our favorite new or significantly revised cars to find out which are the very best of the best. We've split them into Contenders and Winners, but let us make it clear: Every car invited to our All-Stars event is one of the most special cars on sale for 2020. Each day between March 8 and March 10, we'll bring you a new batch of Contenders, and on Wednesday, March 11, we'll announce our 2020 Automobile All-Stars Winners.

It takes about half a lap of the claustrophobic Streets of Willow to realize that the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S isn't like other sedans. It's about two sizes too big for the place; it weighs over 4,500 pounds, and every fiber of your being knows it'll feel like a whale out of water. Yet somehow it turns—right when you want it to. It stays on your chosen line beautifully, there's little body roll, and the engine's massive power is put down to stunning effect. This monster sedan might be all-wheel drive, but it's anything but inert, the balance ever-changing depending on your throttle inputs. AMG's bruiser somehow dances like a sportscar.

So what the hell is going on? Well, let's assume there's some AMG fairy dust making the real magic happen, but the hardware itself is pretty impressive, too. Predictably, up front there's a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 producing 630 hp and a vaguely ridiculous 664 lb ft, driving through a nine-speed automatic transmission with a wet clutch in place of a torque converter. All that firepower is channelled through the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system incorporating an e-diff in the rear axle. It has various modes from Comfort to Race, plus you can disengage the front wheels altogether to activate Drift mode. Suspension is by multichamber air springs and similarly cycles through modes right up to Race. Crucially, the GT 63 S also features rear-wheel steering. It also has active engine mounts and a host of other things I haven't got room to fully explore.

See all 26 photos See all 26 photos

The results of which are pretty extraordinary. On track the GT 63 S is something to behold. "Big, stupid grip, big, stupid power, big, shouty noises," Aaron Gold panted after a few laps. "It drives like an honest-to-goodness performance car, and if you horse it into understeer—which happens to be my superpower—just lift off the throttle, let the front tires get their grip, then plant the accelerator and away you go." Contributor Basem Wasef was similarly impressed at the incongruity of the car's size and its abilities. "You wouldn't hesitate to track this five-door sport sedan," he began before raising a few concerns that maybe that's not really what a sedan should be all about: "The AMG GT 63 is so remarkably focused, isn't it? Maybe it reflects a singular vision of performance that's too extreme for most."

Away from the track and on the lumps and bumps of weather-beaten roads, there are certainly signs that the AMG GT 63's dynamics have an unerring but narrow focus. The seats—so supportive on track—seem to be stuffed with concrete coated in a diamond shell, and the ride quality does little to ease the suffering. I've never been one to worry too much about pillowy suspension, but some of my esteemed colleagues were less enamored. Both Gold and social media editor Billy Rehbock found the GT 63 S a little too intense for everyday use. They felt it needed Comfort mode to mean just that, backing off all the settings to a much more relaxed level.

More Videos 8 Reasons Why the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Makes Sense HOT ROD Garage Ballin on a Budget 575 hp Mercedes SL500 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside

Of course, what you lose in compliance you gain in control, and on the more testing sections of our route the AMG once again impressed. There's no escaping its sheer scale on the road, but it did disguise its weight to incredible effect, and the four-wheel steering creates superb agility in the slower turns and real stability through fast sweepers. For me the all-wheel-drive system feels a little contrived, creating an approximation of fun with awkward stabs of oversteer out of tight turns that are then clumsily caught by the stability control. The BMW M850i is more natural in this respect and manages to keep a sense of rear-drive balance without the histrionics. The nine-speed gearbox is also good rather than fantastic, and rather shown up by the dual-clutch unit in the Bentley. No complaints about the engine, though—what an absolute monster.

You might notice I haven't mentioned Drift mode. I suppose it speaks volumes for the GT 63 S that mostly you're having such a good time, goaded by that magnificent engine, the precise steering, and the incredible accessibility, that you never really think to disengage the front wheels and all the electronics and pit yourself against 630 hp without any help. I suspect most owners will never use it. Or perhaps just once. For the purposes of science, however, I did just that. Fortunately, Mercedes sent spare tires. It was essentially the same, only with more smoke. A riotous, wildly capable sedan with unhinged performance and quite amazing agility. Too much for some, a whole hill of money ($196,650 as tested) and perhaps not quite All-Star material, but nevertheless it'd make a hell of a family car.

See all 26 photos See all 26 photos

2020 Automobile All-Stars Contenders

2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland: Automobile All-Stars Contender

We spend three days in Southern California hills and desert testing the 2020 Jeep Gladiator along with 20 other All-Stars Contenders to see which rise to the top.

2019 Honda Passport AWD Elite: Automobile All-Stars Contender

The very fact that an affordable family hauler is rubbing shoulders with hypercars and mega-luxe cruisers should tell you the 2019 Honda Passport AWD Elite is something special. It's also a contender for the 2020 Automobile All-Stars award.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

How does a car this big drive this well? We dig into what brought the 2020 Mercedes-AMG 63 S to this year's Automobile All-Stars competition.

2020 McLaren GT Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

It's McLaren's first car to put a serious emphasis on practicality and comfort over outright performance—but is the GT an Automobile All-Star?

2020 BMW Z4 M40i Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

The 2020 BMW Z4 M40i proves it's just as much about good handling and driving fun as it is about top-down cruising.

2020 BMW M850i xDrive Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

BMW's excellent M850i xDrive luxury sport coupe does battle with 2020's best cars but falls short in this year's Automobile All-Stars competition.

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback Test Drive: 2020 Automobile All-Stars Contender

The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is a compelling and powerful machine that's a winner in its own right.

2019 Audi E-Tron Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

Electric cars have many inherent advantages over the combustion-powered competition, but does the 2020 Audi E-Tron have what it takes to hang with this year's best?