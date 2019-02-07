The much-anticipated 30th Anniversary version of the delightful Mazda MX-5 Miata is here. Every example will be painted Racing Orange and feature orange piping and orange interior louvers and accents, and they’ll also be fitted with the Club trim’s limited-slip differential, Bilstein shocks (manual only), and front shock tower mounts. It comes with unique Rays ZE40 RS30 forged aluminum wheels, orange brake calipers and a 30th Anniversary badge that features the car’s serial number. Convertible anniversary editions will have black cloth tops, while the RF retractable hardtop’s roof is body color.

Three-thousand of the Mazda Miata 30th Anniversary editions will be sold globally, with 500 of them due to come Stateside, said Masahiro Moro, Mazda’s North America chief. If you want to get in line, head to Mazda’s special site to register your interest. If you absolutely must have this paint color and interior trim, be aware that Mazda has a habit of adding special-edition paint colors to their regular production palette the following model year.

The Racing Orange paint hearkens back to the racing version of the NA Miata unveiled 30 years ago, and also represents “sunrise and anticipation,” Moro said at the Chicago Auto Show unveil. The U.S. unveiling of the 1990 Mazda Miata was at this show in February 1989, and Chicago has several times since hosted the introduction of special versions of the NA, NB, and NC MX-5s. This is the first special-edition version of the ND, which was updated for ’19 with more power, a higher redline, and other miscellaneous tweaks.

The base price for the 2019 Mazda Miata 30th Anniversary edition is $35,915, and includes Alcantara-lined Recaro seats. The automatic transmission, we presume, costs extra, so why bother? Stick with the Bilsteins instead, we say. Mazda states that the 500 units coming to America will be not be sold in sequence by serial number.