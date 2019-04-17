Mazda’s plans to sell a turbo-diesel vehicle in the U.S. date to fall 2011, and now those plans have finally come to fruition. To wit, pre-sales begin “immediately” for the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD with the Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel four-cylinder. The base price for the diesel variant is $42,045, a $3,115 premium over the gas-fired CX-5 AWD Signature, which uses a 2.5-liter turbocharged four.

EPA fuel economy for the diesel comes in at 27 mpg city and 30 mpg highway, improvements of 5 mpg in the city and 3 on the highway. It’s 3 mpg better in the city than the base 2.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline four but only matches that powertrain on the highway, where diesels typically have their biggest advantage. That said, diesel highway mpg is often higher in real-world usage than in the EPA’s testing.

The diesel CX-5 offers up 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm; Mazda has yet to say how much you can tow with that grunt. Redline is 5,500 rpm, 300 higher than the version of this engine sold in Japan and Europe. The Skyactiv-D’s twin, sequential turbocharger setup delivers “smooth and linear response at low to high engine speeds,” Mazda says.

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD Skyactive-D will be available in Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, Soul Red Crystal, and Machine Gray Metallic. To put your name down for one, head to Mazda’s preorder site, and watch this space for more details on the diesel from the New York show.