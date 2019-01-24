Mazda has announced pricing details for its fourth-generation Mazda 3 compact. The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan will start at $21,895 when it goes on sale in March, while it’ll take $24,495 to get into the basic hatchback—the sedan is nearly three grand pricier than before and the hatch five grand dearer, reflecting the brand’s push to make its cars more premium. The prices are also higher than those of the competing Honda Civic. The 2019 Civic sedan starts at $21,170 when equipped with the CVT, while the Civic hatch starts at $22,370. Both Mazda body styles will come with plenty of standard features, however, including a six-speed automatic transmission, a new 8.8-inch infotainment system, an eight-speaker sound system, LED headlights and taillights, push-button start, and a 7.0-inch TFT reconfigurable gauge-cluster display.

The basic sedan has 16-inch wheels and cloth seats, while the hatchback gets18-inch wheels and leatherette upholstery from the get-go. Other standard goodies on the hatch include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic dual-zone climate control, and a safety suite with automatic braking, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring, among other features. To get these upgrades on the sedan, buyers will have to upgrade to the Select trim for $1,600.

The Preferred trim on each version brings a 12-speaker Bose sound system, aluminum speaker grilles, three months of satellite radio, heated front seats, and eight-way power adjustability for the driver. The Preferred sedans runs $25,095, the hatchback $26,095.

The top of the line Premium sedan starts at $27,395, with the hatch commanding another $1000 above that. Spring for this model, and leather seats, a head-up display, and power moonroof are yours—as is the ability to spec a six-speed manual transmission on the five-door at no cost.

Front-drive is standard across the board, but all-wheel drive is available—a rarity in the segment—on every trim save the base car. It then costs an additional $1400. These prices are for cars with the 2.5-liter engine good for 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, but Mazda plans to eventually offer its 2.0-liter Skyactiv-X engine, as well. Stay tuned for pricing on that high-tech option.