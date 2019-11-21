Greetings from the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show! If you can't make it to sunny California—or if you're here and the traffic is just too damn bad for you to get up off your behind and make the trek to the convention center—we've got you covered. Here, we've gathered for you the best cars, concepts, crossovers, and more from the L.A. auto show floor, as well as photos from exclusive new-car reveals from around L.A. There's the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Audi e-tron Sportback, Lexus LC500 convertible, and plenty of cool concepts to peruse. Be sure to hit the "Read More" links for more info on each ride; we'll be updating this post with every addition over the show's media days, so check back for the latest. Wanna check these cars out for yourself? The L.A. auto show is open to the public from November 22 until December 1, 2019. Or, you know, you could just consult this roundup . . .

2021 Aston Martin DBX SUV

Can we get over this already? Über-luxe and big-bucks crossovers like the 2021 Aston Martin DBX are here to stay, and based on what we've seen so far of the DBX up close and on paper, Aston won't be able to roll enough of them out of its brand spanking new factory in St. Athan, Wales, to satisfy demand . . . [Read More!]

Audi expands its e-tron electric vehicle family with the 2020 e-tron Sportback, a sexy fastback electric crossover for five people that will hit our shores next year. Audi refers to the Sportback as an SUV coupe because of its shape, but the EV does indeed have more than two doors. It becomes the second model in the e-tron family after the original e-tron SUV. . . . [Read More!]

2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe

Sure, this is the first FWD-based BMW car to make it to the U.S., but the drivetrain layout is hardly surprising—especially since we've already driven the pre-production prototype. Despite its name, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe isn't remotely related to the current rear-drive compact 2 Series coupe that's been on sale here since 2014 . . . [Read More!]

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe

BMW is in the process of rounding out its 8 Series lineup, and is arguably saving its best for last with the debut of the all-new 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe, a wicked powerful and dare we say damn good-looking high-performance sedan . . . [Read More!]



It's either a bigger Chevy Trax or a smaller Chevy Equinox, but the two-tone paint job that distinguishes the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS and Activ perhaps best reveals its marketing mission. [Read More!]



TheÂ Dodge ChallengerÂ goes for the gold with a 50th anniversary edition in 2020 at this year's L.A. Auto Show, with the limited-production package available on the GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker, and R/T Scat pack Shaker Widebody models, as well the SRT Hellcat andÂ SRT Hellcat RedeyeÂ flavors. Just 70 examples will be built of each specific model to honor the Challenger's debut year of 1970 . . .Â [Read More!]

2021 Ford Mach-E

Meet the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, Ford's all-new, all-electric SUV. No doubt the Mach-E will garner a lot of attention for its nomenclature relationship to the Mustang, but what you should really take notice of is the resemblance in size, specs, and mission to Tesla's upcoming Model Y. This is the first time a major automaker (let alone one of the domestics) is taking aim directly at the heart of Tesla's product lineup . . . [Read More!]

As expected, the new design wears a shiny, new, and sure-to-polarize grille heavily reworked versus the current car's schnoz, as well as a sleek, lightbar-adorned rear end that helps make it more clear this is the most expensive and luxurious member of the Genesis family. [Read More]

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Hyundai has refreshed its Ioniq lineup for 2020, meaning the hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full-electric versions receive a mild stylistic mid-cycle update. The all-electric Ioniq, in particular, takes a great big leap forward with, well, a great big leap in driving range per charge—from 124 miles to a solid 170.

Hyundai Vision T HDC7 Concept

The Hyundai Vision T concept debuting at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show previews the production version of the upcoming next-generation version of the Tucson SUV, and also offers a peek at the next evolution of the Korean automaker's Sensuous Sportiness design language . . . [Read More!]

With the launch of the 2020 Honda CR-V, the brand is introducing its first hybrid model sold in the U.S. with all-wheel drive. (Of course, its Acura luxury brand has had a few such models up to this point.) The CR-V hybrid goes on sale early next year and adapts the Honda Accord hybrid's 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline inline-four, 1.3-kWh battery pack, and pair of electric motors, but with the lithium-ion batteries stashed under the rear seat, space remains for the AWD system . . . [Read More!]

Kia Niro EV

2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible

Whenever a new convertible debuts, the most important factors are how quick the top can be raised or lowered, what colors the roof comes in (if it's cloth), and how much chopping the roof has affected the car's weight and structural integrity. In the case of the 2021 Lexus LC500 convertible, the answers are about 15 seconds, black or beige, and not much. As to the latter, the engineers placed a lot of emphasis on stiffening the chassis without adding too much weight . . . [Read more!]

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring PHEV

Lincoln is amplifying its plug-in-hybrid strategy—and doubling its number of entries to two!—with the introduction of the all-new 2021 Corsair Grand Touring. [Read More]

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Based on the regular and recently redesigned GLS-class, the Maybach version of course takes things to their most sybaritic extremes, with the finest materials, most opulent options, and state-of-the-art technologies all on the menu. [Read More]

While we've yet to drive the thing, which would give us the fullest possible picture of whether or not it qualifies as a Boring Car (remember, we're not about those boring cars!), the 2020 Sentra sure looks like a huge improvement over its predecessor. [Read More]

Subaru's pocket rockets get chassis goodies plus cosmetic upgrades. [Read More]