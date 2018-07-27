2019 Lexus ES Priced From $40,525

The 2019 Lexus ES undergoes a dramatic transformation as it enters a new lifecycle. A new platform, more robust powertrains, and an F Sport variant hint at a more athletic sedan. For all these changes and more, the starting price has increased $550 to $40,525. However, prices for the hybrid version have dropped.

F Sport models start at $45,060. These cars feature a special grille with a blacked-out pattern, rear spoiler, and dark lower valence, as well as an optional adaptive variable suspension. The ES comes with a more powerful 3.5-liter V-6 this year. It produces 302 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque, up from 268 hp and 248 lb-ft. Power is routed through a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel economy has improved on the standard ES. The EPA pegs it at 22/33/26 mpg city/highway/combined, ahead of the previous model’s 21/30/24 mpg rating. F Sport models come in slightly lower at 22/31/25 mpg.

If you’re looking for top-notch fuel economy, the hybrid is the way to go. The ES 350h starts at $42,335, a decrease of $510 compared to its predecessor. This model receives a lighter, more compact electric motor that complements a nickel-metal hydride battery and 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine. Total output has increased from 200 hp to 215 hp, and it’s also more fuel-efficient than before. According to EPA figures, the ES 300h achieves 43/45/44 mpg city/highway/combined, up from 40/39/40 mpg.