2019 Lamborghini Urus: The Lambo for the Other Six Days of the Week

If you were to read most of the stories about Lamborghini’s new Urus super SUV, you’d be excused if you came away thinking it was fueled by Haterade. For some, it’s too functional to be a Lamborghini. For others, it’s too wild for an SUV. Fortunately, all of those people are wrong.

Borrowing from the vehicle architecture that also underpins the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and Audi Q8, the Urus has a very solid, well-engineered base underneath that Raging Bull facade. But don’t let that make you think it’s simply a glorified Audi appearance package. The Urus is proper Lamborghini bonkers.

All it takes to sort the standout from the staid is a single press of the fighter-jet-style protected Start Engine button. With a blast, the susurrant sighs of surrounding SUVs are extinguished by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 firing to life. Within that mechanical maelstrom lives a total output of 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, enough to push the Urus to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds on to a top speed of 189.5 mph. Need to get groceries—in the next state over? Back in a jiff!

It’s not all about raw power, however. Despite nominally being an SUV (or more accurately, a crossover), the Urus is really more of a giant hot hatch. Why? Because it can actually turn. Jethro Bovingdon, Automobile contributor and video man extraordinaire, respected its performance: “Massively impressive on the track. So fast and secure, tons of traction, and plenty of power.” Or as Pilgrim put it, “The chassis engineer deserves a really big bonus.”

But most of the time, Urus owners will do little more than day-to-day commuting—with or without a carload of passengers. To that end, it’s roomy and was designed to be used by more than just the driver. Features editor Rory Jurnecka noted the “serious thought actually given to rear-seat packaging—there’s plenty of space for two adults in the second row.”