Kia makes some great cars, from the thrifty Niro hybrid and boxy Soul EV to popular haulers like the Sportage and Telluride (Sell-u-ride) SUVs. But after spending a few days with the all-new 2019 Stinger GTS, I easily have a new favorite.

The new Stinger GTS one-ups our former long-term Four Seasons Stinger GT (that we still miss to this day), combining the surefootedness of all-wheel drive with the dynamic superiority of the ability to send 100 percent of the engine's torque to the rear wheels. The Stinger GTS is also upgraded with premium trim on the inside, including a black Alcantara-upholstered steering wheel and center armrest, a wireless phone charger, and a long sunroof. The exterior receives a carbon fiber grille surround, mirror caps, and side vents that actually work (unlike the two on the hood).

The special-edition GTS features all-wheel drive with a mechanical limited slip rear differential for better traction and power distribution when needed. It also wears a set of Brembo brakes and oh, if you like to get sideways, it has a Drift mode called D-AWD in addition to Sport, Comfort, Eco, and Smart. The GTS is also available in rear-wheel-drive only form, if you simply don't need the all-weather ability of all-wheel drive.

Color-wise, we hope you like orange, because the GTS is only available in a shade called Federation Orange. It screams "Look at me!" and we're ok with that. Overall, the Stinger GTS looks and feels like a more practical, leaner, and more button-downed version of a Dodge Charger.

The fastback roof slopes a bit and leg room is snug for six-foot or taller passengers in the rear. Its low stance makes it easier to get in and out of for pets and kids—seniors, probably not so much. Aside from all the carbon fiber bits and citrus color, the most obvious way to tell it apart from lesser Stingers is at the back, where the trunk wears a GTS emblem and a Stinger badge instead of the Kia logo. About 60 special edition Stinger GTS models out of 800 are left according to Kia, so if you want one you better get on it already.

2019 Kia Stinger GTS Fun Facts:

3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6

365 horsepower

376 lb-ft of torque

8-speed automatic transmission.

19-inch wheels

Michelin Pilot Sport 255/35 ZR tires

23-cubic feet of cargo space

60 percent of the power goes to the rear wheels in comfort mode.

80 percent of the power goes to the rear wheels in sport mode.

100 percent of power goes to the rear wheels and the transmission holds gears without upshifting in D-AWD mode.

720-watt Harman/Kardon audio system

$47,670 as-tested price, including delivery fees

2019 Kia Stinger GTS AWD Specifications ON SALE Now PRICE $44,995 (base) / $47,670 (as-tested) ENGINE 3.3-liter twin-turbo DOHC 24-valve V-6; 365 hp @ 6,000 rpm, 376 lb-ft @ 1,300-4,500 rpm TRANSMISSION 8-speed automatic LAYOUT 4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine, AWD hatchback EPA MILEAGE 17/25 mpg (city/hwy) L x W x H 190.2 x 73.6 x 55.1 in WHEELBASE 114.4 in WEIGHT 3,829 lb 0-60 MPH 4.7 sec TOP SPEED 167 mph Show All