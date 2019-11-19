While it has never permeated the public consciousness in the way Mercedes-Benz's S-Class or BMW's 7 Series have, the Jaguar XJ nonetheless stands tall as one of the most stylish and luxurious full-size sedans you can buy. Now, it's getting even better—for 300 lucky Americans, anyway. The Jaguar XJ Collection aims to cement the XJ's position as a style leader even as it winds down the current-generation XJ in anticipation of the next, which is likely to be fully electric.

The XJ Collection vehicles represent the last 300 Jaguar XJs to roll off the line for this go-round, and they will only be sold in America. To give the current XJ the send-off it deserves, Jaguar enlisted actress Alexandra Daddario and photographer Max Montgomery for a high-fashion photo shoot. "What better way to honor the timeless and elegant XJ Collection Special Edition than through the lens of Max Montgomery," said Kim McCullough, vice president of marketing, for Jaguar Land Rover North America. "Combining those two elements with Alexandra Daddario's style truly captures the essence of this model."

Based on the long-wheelbase XJL Supercharged, the XJ Collection model packs a 470-hp, 424-lb-ft supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine paired to a ZF 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission. Several custom upgrades will be applied to the 300-unit run of the XJ Collection, including a badge marked with the words "XJ One of 300 Collection," a gloss oak veneer with linear laser inlay (not offered on any other XJ models), a wood-and-leather steering wheel, "XJ Collection" sill plates, and a full slate of standard equipment, including adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Split five-spoke, 20-inch wheels in satin gray are standard, too, while just three exterior colors will be offered: Yulong White, Santorini Black, or British Racing Green. Inside, the XJ Collection can be had in all black or a Mineral/Ivory combination with Yulong White or Santorini Black; the British Racing Green exclusively gets a black and London Tan interior. An "understated" exterior "Collection" badge finishes things off.

The Jaguar XJ Collection is available now and starts at $86,025.