2019 Infiniti QX50 Autograph Package is Inspired by a Luxury Resort

It’s time to go on a trip to a far-off beach with the new 2019 Infiniti QX50’s Autograph interior without getting out of your crossover. How is that? Well, apparently its new interior package was inspired by a luxury resort.

The multi-tone cabin colors include a creamy off-white and chocolate brown interior, and dark navy-blue center console. Each color represents a different aspect of beach resorts: the off-white is inspired by soft white sand, the brown represents trees and wood exterior designs, and the blue models the glassy ocean fronts.

The three colors that star in the QX50’s Autograph interior closely resemble colors featured in Pantone Color Institute’s 2018 Fashion Color Trend Report. According to Pantone, customers have been heavily craving color and as a result more and more designers have been featuring more vibrant collections.

“The quest to find the perfect fit of material, colors, forms and ergonomics have driven our designers and engineers to create the best interior Infiniti has ever produced,” said Karim Habab, Infiniti executive design director in a statement.

“The unrivaled interior space, carefully curated application of colors, high quality materials, and advanced craftsmanship make the cabin as welcoming and comfortable as it is luxurious. The QX50’s asymmetrical layout and calm, controlled atmosphere is designed to meet different needs of the driver passengers.”

On top of the multi-tone coloring, the Autograph interior stands out for using a matte finish and open-pore maple wood, instead of the high-gloss wood found in most vehicles. The interior also includes supple leather and wrap-and-sew detailing.

The wrap-and-sew detailing is based on a made to order manufacturing method. More detailing is found on the seats, door panels, and dashboard, which all feature hole-cut stitch patterns. Even the seats sport contrast stitching.

To add to the luxury beach resort feel, the QX50’s offers a moonroof, which stretches across the length of the vehicle’s cabin high end.

The Autograph package adds $2,000 to the 2019 Infiniti Essential AWD base price of $46,145.