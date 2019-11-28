WATCH: The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Impresses Pro Racer Andy Pilgrim
Hyundai’s hot hatch takes to the racetrack and proves it’s a serious, badass driver’s car.
In the past year, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N has forced its way to the top of our list of favorite performance cars—mostly by time and time again displaying it's impressive dynamic abilities. That is precisely why we named it a 2019 Automobile All-Star, and why we did not hesitate to add an example of Hyundai's best to our yearlong Four Seasons long-term testing stable.
There is absolutely no doubt this is the best driver's car Hyundai has ever created. Give credit in part to the Korean automaker's hiring of engineering/handling mastermind Albert Biermann, formerly of BMW's lauded M division. And for good measure, make sure you add the $2,100 Performance package, which includes stickier Pirelli tires, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, a sport exhaust, and an extra 25 horsepower, pushing the 2.0-liter turbo-four's output to 275.
In this configuration, the Veloster N rewards skilled drivers, thanks to its mix of a lovely six-speed manual shifter, good chassis feel, and a wide range of adjustability at your fingertips for the suspension, steering, differential, and engine. As you'll see with professional driver Andy Pilgrim at the wheel, the 2019 Veloster N likes to be rotated into corners to make best use of its Pirelli tires, which are not the world's stickiest, while its spitting, cracking, popping exhaust never fails to bring a smile to your face. In this episode of Pro Racer's Take, Pilgrim discovers just how competent the Hyundai is overall, putting it to the test around NCM Motorsports Park and marveling that you can achieve this howling level of fun for less than $30,000.
More Cars Andy Pilgrim's Thrashed
Acura NSX
Porsche Cayman GTS
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
Chevy Camaro SS 1LE
Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
Porsche 911 GT2 RS