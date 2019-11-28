There is absolutely no doubt this is the best driver's car Hyundai has ever created. Give credit in part to the Korean automaker's hiring of engineering/handling mastermind Albert Biermann, formerly of BMW's lauded M division. And for good measure, make sure you add the $2,100 Performance package, which includes stickier Pirelli tires, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, a sport exhaust, and an extra 25 horsepower, pushing the 2.0-liter turbo-four's output to 275.

In this configuration, the Veloster N rewards skilled drivers, thanks to its mix of a lovely six-speed manual shifter, good chassis feel, and a wide range of adjustability at your fingertips for the suspension, steering, differential, and engine. As you'll see with professional driver Andy Pilgrim at the wheel, the 2019 Veloster N likes to be rotated into corners to make best use of its Pirelli tires, which are not the world's stickiest, while its spitting, cracking, popping exhaust never fails to bring a smile to your face. In this episode of Pro Racer's Take, Pilgrim discovers just how competent the Hyundai is overall, putting it to the test around NCM Motorsports Park and marveling that you can achieve this howling level of fun for less than $30,000.