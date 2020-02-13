Silly Secrets of the Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition

EL SEGUNDO, California—I feel more like Ant Man rather than Tony Stark sitting behind the wheel of the Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition, but these super wheels fit me just fine. Actually, I wanted to review the Kona EV and tout its awesome 258 miles of all-electric range, but we've already reviewed it and how many times can we tell you how much we love it.

If you are a superhero on a budget, a base model Kona with the 2.0 four-cylinder and six-speed automatic transmission starts at $20,300 and the price goes all the way up to $29,350 for its Ultimate trim (which this edition is built upon and retails for $33,130.) It packs a 1.6-liter Turbo Four that's paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Sadly, there is not a manual option, which is a shame for such a feisty little four-door.

Hyundai HQ tells Automobile that it sold 1,265 limited-edition Iron Man flavored Konas to date, so it seems I'm not a lone fanboy here. Since a flamed-out Hyundai Veloster got a cameo in the Ant-Man sequel, why not follow up with an Accent Thor: Raganarok Edition or a Tucson Captain America: The Winter Soldier one for the next Marvel flick? Actually, scratch that last one, I think I'd rather have a Captain America Harley-Davidson instead. Can someone in Milwaukee get on that already? I mean, H-D made an electric one for Black Widow, right?

The Iron Man Kona doesn't have repulsor rays that you can fire at slow moving traffic or jet packs to soar above rush hour traffic, but it sure can fly down the road in Sport mode. Here are a few of our favorite bits from the slick superhero's Kona.

"I am Iron Man's fob. " It all starts with a fob that includes an emergency key and Iron Man's red and gold mug on it. A closer look at the front grille of the car reveals front lights that match the hero's face mask and eye shapes of the suit. As an added bonus, his mug is projected on the pavement as you enter and exit your Kona at night. It's super geeky but fun.

An Infinity War of Shout Outs. The front fenders sport silver Iron Man badging as well as the gold and red center caps on its custom 18-inch wheels. The matte gray paint is a nod to Iron Man's first suit, which was first seen in Tales of Suspense #39 written by Stan Lee and Larry Lieber with art by Steve Ditko, Gene Colan, and Don Heck in 1963. For this update the car version of the suit wears red accents on the mirror caps, a two-tone roof, and a big MARVEL tag on the hood scoop. It's a bit much, but so is Tony Stark's ego.

Check Out my Wind-S.H.I.E.L.D. When you hit the start button there's a system check on the heads-up display that reveals a menacing Iron Man animation with glowing eye slots to welcome you aboard. Also, the shifter knob, speedometer, and dash receive Arc reactor motifs that resemble the electromagnet chest piece that powers Iron Man's suit. There's also Stark's signature on the dash and a silver IRONMAN badge centered below the Hyundai logo around back. It's all very silly and you will definitely get funny looks battling rush hour traffic on the freeway.

He's Got Your Back, Man. Even the gray seats get Shellhead visual designs and Stark Industries branded sport seats with red stitching, piping, and seatbelts. While they may be perfect for that special Pepper Potts in your life, we don't recommend shuttling Happy Hogan or Thanos-sized passengers in its rear seats during shawarma runs.

