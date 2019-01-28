Hyundai Prices Kona Electric Exactly the Same as Chevy Bolt EV

Hyundai has begun rolling out its 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric to select U.S. dealerships, which means the small EV SUV now has been priced: It starts at $37,495 for the SEL trim before any tax incentives, which can be up to $7,500 from the federal government. (State and municipal credits may also be available in some areas.)

As it happens, that starting sticker exactly matches the one Chevrolet attaches to the 2019 Bolt. Standard features on the Hyundai include proximity entry and ignition, LED taillights, heated front seats, cloth upholstery, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In the safety realm, buyers benefit from standard forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, lane keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic collision warning. Limited models start at $42,195 and add LED headlights, automatic high beams, a power sunroof, leather upholstery, a power driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, wireless device charging, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink.

The king Kona Electric is the $45,695 Ultimate. It brings a whole mess of creature comforts including rain-sensing wipers, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen navigation system, and upgraded Infinity premium audio. Extra safety goodies include pedestrian detection, reverse parking distance warning, and adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go function. Black, white, silver, blue, red, and gray are the exterior colors. Upper trims are monochrome as default, while base versions have two-tone paint jobs: Black examples have gray roofs; white, silver, and red models get black roofs; and blue and gray ones have white roofs.

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric features an electric motor that makes 201 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque and which draws juice from a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery. Hyundai estimates a range of 258 miles on a single charge, putting it above the Bolt’s 238 miles. It’s a peppy little thing, with good driving manners and an overwhelming sense of normalcy to the experience. The Kona Electric is available now in California and will soon be offered in certain western and northeastern states, as well.