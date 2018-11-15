2019 Honda Passport Will Renew in Los Angeles

The rumors were true. In a few weeks, Honda will resurrect the Passport name for a new utility vehicle positioned between the CR-V and Pilot.

The 2019 Honda Passport will debut November 27 on YouTube before making its way to the Los Angeles auto show. It goes on sale early next year.

Honda has released a few teaser images of the Passport, though they don’t give us much to go on. The vehicle will undoubtedly be a unibody crossover like its bigger and smaller siblings, but the automaker assures the model will be capable of venturing off the beaten path.

“The new Passport is a more personal, powerful and off-road-capable SUV that hits the sweet spot between daily driving comfort and weekend off-road, all-weather adventure capability,” said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor and General Manager of the Honda Division, in a release.

If the Passport name seems familiar, you can pat yourself on the back. Honda sold the original Passport, essentially a rebadged Isuzu Rodeo, from model years 1994 through 2002. Shortly after discontinuing the Passport, Honda rolled out the more car-like and practical Pilot.

Expect the Passport and Pilot to have more in common this time around. A report from Automotive News earlier this year indicated the new Passport will ride on the same platform as the Pilot, although it will be 6 inches shorter. Honda designed and developed the Passport in the U.S., and it will enter production in Lincoln, Alabama, alongside the Pilot.