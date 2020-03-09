After a decade-plus hiatus, Honda has brought back its Passport moniker for this new two-row SUV that you can essentially think of as a junior Honda Pilot. With two rows instead of three but the same wheelbase and 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 engine as its larger sibling, the Passport is, dare we say it, a "sportier" vehicle than the Pilot, while still offering plenty of day-to-day utility.

With a starting price of just over $33,000, lesser-optioned, front-wheel-drive variants of the Passport can be had relatively affordably. Our Passport, however, was the top-trim AWD Elite variant, with a sticker price of $44,775. For that premium, it came lavishly equipped with navigation, heated seats all around, a host of safety tech, and plenty of other bells and whistles. Our Passport also featured Honda's i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, which can distribute up to 70 percent of the Passport's 262 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels when the need arises. A variable drive mode controller toggles through four settings which give more capability in limited-traction conditions, such as snow-covered streets or sandy, rock-strewn trails. Like the Subaru Outback, the Passport finds itself between a rock and a soft place, in that middle ground between true off-roader and pretender.

As it was, our resident race car driver, Andy Pilgrim, found plenty to like about the Passport, even though it's about as far from a race car as can be. "Lots of room, solid V-6 power, quite impressive," Pilgrim beamed. "I found it handled reasonably, with a connected Honda steering feel; happily, not floaty. I even like the look of it, especially with the black trim and wheels, which gives a sporty, more aggressive impression."

See all 23 photos See all 23 photos

Still, some editors thought the two-row Passport wasn't strong enough when it came to interior amenities. Social media editor Billy Rehbock griped, "I've spent considerable time with the Passport, but it just doesn't have the interior it needs when the Telluride is out there. Honda's infotainment is a bit lackluster as well, even in the most recent update."

It's true that the Passport can seem a tough proposition in a field of All-Stars contenders that includes Ferraris, Lamborghinis and a mid-engine Corvette. Detroit editor, Todd Lassa found the Passport a "poster child for the sort of boring SUV that defines and delineates what we consider No Boring Cars. Perfectly fine in carrying out its duties, with the smoothness, solid feel and likely quality and reliability I'd expect of any Honda, but with nothing terribly memorable about it until the point I might use one to haul stuff."

More Videos 9 Reasons Why the Honda Passport Is Adventure-Ready 2017 Honda Civic Type R Debut Video Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside

Which is pretty much how most of our staff felt about the Passport. Surely, anyone who puts one in their driveway will find it to be a solid and endearing workhorse for the daily commute and weekend road trips, but it didn't have that X-factor that really made us pine for more time behind the wheel.

"As much as the Passport disappears in this field of All-Stars candidates, it also seems instantly endearing, like a well-worn pair of jeans or a weathered pair of gardening gloves," contributor Basem Wasef offered. "Unfortunately for its sake, the Honda didn't have the panache to earn ultimate All-Stars status."

See all 23 photos See all 23 photos

2020 Automobile All-Stars Contenders

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

How does a car this big drive this well? We dig into what brought the 2020 Mercedes-AMG 63 S to this year's Automobile All-Stars competition.

2020 McLaren GT Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

It's McLaren's first car to put a serious emphasis on practicality and comfort over outright performance—but is the GT an Automobile All-Star?

2020 BMW Z4 M40i Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

The 2020 BMW Z4 M40i proves it's just as much about good handling and driving fun as it is about top-down cruising.

2020 BMW M850i xDrive Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

BMW's excellent M850i xDrive luxury sport coupe does battle with 2020's best cars but falls short in this year's Automobile All-Stars competition.

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback Test Drive: 2020 Automobile All-Stars Contender

The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is a compelling and powerful machine that's a winner in its own right.

2019 Audi E-Tron Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

Electric cars have many inherent advantages over the combustion-powered competition, but does the 2020 Audi E-Tron have what it takes to hang with this year's best?

And more to come!