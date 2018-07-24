2019 Honda HR-V Starts at $21,515

For 2019, Honda is trying to bring more refinement to its subcompact crossover. Not only does the model receive new technologies, but it also gets a revised CVT, additional sound deadening for a quieter cabin, and an updated all-wheel-drive system with better performance in low-traction conditions. Prices for the 2019 Honda HR-V start at $21,515, up $850 from the 2018 model.

The base LX now comes standard with halogen projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, and a redesigned cupholder. Other standard goodies include a 5-inch infotainment screen, LED taillights, steering wheel audio controls, rearview camera, and driver-side seat height adjustment. Notably, the six-speed manual is gone from the lineup, so all models now come standard with a CVT.

After the LX, Honda has added a new Sport trim, which includes black trim, 18-inch wheels, a black headliner, active noise cancellation, and sport pedals. Variable gear ratio electric power steering comes standard on these models and is intended to enhance steering feel. Like higher trims, the Sport receives an upgraded infotainment system with a 7-inch screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also now a physical volume knob instead of the sliding control function from the previous HR-V. Sport models are priced from $23,215.

EX models bring Honda Sensing to the HR-V for the first time. This package includes collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, and lane keeping assist. EX buyers, who will pay at least $24,715, also receive a moonroof, heated front seats, fully automatic headlights, and other goodies.

On the EX-L, drivers receive leather-trimmed seats, leather steering wheel, leather shift knob, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Prices start at $26,315. Opting for all-wheel drive on any trim level brings prices up by $1,400.

That’s all trim levels except the Touring, which comes standard with all-wheel drive. Priced at $29,535, this brand new trim level boasts embedded navigation, LED high and low beam headlights, LED foglights, an eight-way power driver seat, and HomeLink. These models also have exclusive 17-inch wheels and double-stitched perforated leather upholstery.

Orange Burst Metallic, Midnight Amethyst Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl are new color options for the HR-V. But the powertrain remains the same: a 1.8-liter inline-four making 141 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque.