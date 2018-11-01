2019 Honda Civic Type R Increases $1,000 Over Last Year’s Model

After introducing the 2019 Civic and Civic Si, Honda is rolling out the updated Type R and Hatchback. These two variants go on sale November 3 with small price increases and an updated list of equipment.

Like the Civic Si that just went on sale, the Type R and Hatchback feature an updated infotainment system. This system now has physical buttons and a volume knob, replacing haptic controls on the old version. Models with dual-zone climate control have physical buttons to operate the fan speed. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on EX trims and higher. Honda also put in larger cupholders, revised controls for the steering wheel, and an indicator light on the electronic parking brake that signals when it’s engaged.

The 2019 Honda Civic Type R starts at $36,595, an increase of $1,000 from last year. In addition to the interior updates, the Type R also receives a new Sonic Gray Pearl color option. The hot hatch is still available in one trim level and with one engine: a 2.0-liter turbo-four making 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque that comes paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

Hatchback models are priced from $22,345, up from last year’s starting price of $21,045. For the extra coin, buyers get standard Honda Sensing. This package bundles together collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow.

Honda is no longer offering the base hatchback with a manual transmission, which explains some of the price difference between this year’s and last year’s starting price. If you want the six-speed manual, you’ll have to upgrade to the Sport starting at $23,145. That’s up from last year’s price of $22,645 when paired with the manual. CVT-equipped Sport models go for $23,945, an increase from $23,445.

EX models increase $500 to start at $24,645. EX-Navi is priced from $27,145, also up $500. The top-dog Sport Touring holds steady at $29,645. All Hatchback models continue on with the 1.5-liter turbo-four engine with 180 hp on the Sport and Sport Touring, and 174 hp on the other trims.