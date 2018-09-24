2019 Honda Civic Starts at $20,345

As we previously reported, Honda is refreshing the Civic with a few cosmetic changes, new standard safety features, and a new Sport trim. Today, Honda released prices, revealing that the base sedan starts at $510 more than last year.

The 2019 Honda Civic LX sedan is priced from $20,345 with the six-speed manual. Moving up to the CVT costs $21,145, also a $510 increase from last year. The LX coupe, only available with a CVT, starts at $21,545, which is $500 more expensive than a similarly equipped 2018 model. Standard features on all LX models include an electronic parking brake, 7.0-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, and now, Honda Sensing safety technologies including adaptive cruise control, lane keep, collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, and automatic high beams.

New for 2019 is the Sport trim, available on both the sedan and coupe. Sport sedans start at $22,045 with the manual or $22,845 with the CVT. For the coupe, you’ll pay at least $22,345 with the six-speed or $23,145 with the CVT. The prices are a considerable jump from the base models, but you get a lot more. Standard features include fog lights, keyless entry and push-button start, a 7-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, special seats, Sport pedals, and 18-inch wheels instead of the standard 16-inchers. Sedans get a black decklid spoiler, and both body styles receive Sport badging.

For EX models, expect to pay at least $24,295 for the sedan or $24,095 for the coupe. Heated front seats, a one-touch moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control are just some of the goodies. EX models and above come with a 174-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged engine instead of the standard 2.0-liter engine with 158 hp. Sedans are also available in the EX-L trim, starting from $25,495. These models add leather-trimmed seats, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and HomeLink remote.

The top level Touring costs $28,195 for the sedan or $27,745 for the coupe, increases of $500 and $425 respectively from last year. These models benefit from LED headlights, chrome door handles, navigation, rain-sensing wipers, leather-trimmed seats for the coupe, and heated rear seats for the sedan.

It may be difficult to see, but Honda tweaked the Civic’s design for the new model year. The “wing” on the grille receives gloss black accents, and Touring models have newly designed headlights. Chrome accents on the front and lower bumpers enhance the look. Three new paint colors are available this year: Platinum White Pearl, Molten Lava Pearl (for the sedan), and Tonic Yellow Pearl (for the coupe).

The updated Civic sedan and coupe arrive in dealerships on October 10. Later in the year, expect to see the 2019 Civic Si coupe and sedan, Civic Hatchback, and Civic Type R.