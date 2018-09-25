There’s a new giant in town—say hello to the 2019 Hennessey Goliath 6×6—a beast based on the Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 except with six-wheel drive.

If you like what you see it can be yours for only $375,000.

“We are very excited to offer our new Goliath 6×6 alongside our VelociRaptor 6×6 truck,” said John Hennessey, company founder & CEO in a statement.

“These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go—whether it’s Rodeo Drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”

But seriously, just image the looks you’ll get rolling into your local Starbucks drive-thru. Priceless. The off-road monster’s stock 6.2-liter V-8 engine gets a HPE700 Supercharged engine upgrade, which includes a 2.9-liter supercharger system producing 7 psi of boost according to Hennessey.

It also gets a stainless steel exhaust upgrade to help deliver 705 hp and 675 lb-ft torque. Hennessey Performance gurus estimate a 0-60 mph time in the mid 4-second range despite the extra weight.

Other Goliath goodies include the obvious 6×6 conversion with additional axle, wheels, tires, and brakes for starters. There’s an all-new rear suspension system, 8.0-inch lift kit, custom 6×6 truck bed, 20-inch wheels, BFG 37-inch off-road tires, fancy graphics, roll bar upgrade, LED lights, and new badass front and rear bumpers.

Still on the fence? The Texas tuner’s giant price tag includes a 3-year/36,000 mile warranty. Also, if 705 hp is not enough, Hennessey Performance is offering additional optional upgrades that includes a hulking 808-hp stroker motor, Brembo brake system, and a custom interior. Production is limited to two dozen units and the Goliath 6×6 is available from Hennessey or from select Chevy dealers.