2019 Harley-Davidson F-150 Concept by Tuscany

Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Company rolled out a Harley-Davidson Concept Custom 2019 Ford F-150 for the motorcycle marque’s 115th Anniversary Celebration this weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Harley styling crew and specialty vehicle manufacturer co-designed the new concept pickup which takes its styling cues from Harley’s most popular and iconic ride—the Fat Boy.

It will be on view at the Harley-Davidson Museum and it looks like the perfect hauler for next year’s ride out to Sturgis.

“Harley-Davidson is one of the most iconic brands in the world,” said Jeff Burttschell, Tuscany Motor Co. VP, in a statement. “The new truck was designed to evoke the same sense of power and freedom as the Harley-Davidson motorcycles that inspired it.”

And that it does. The bad ass concept truck gets a matching coat of Vivid Black paint (or Leadfoot Gray), plenty of H-D bar and shield badging, custom tuned BDS suspension lift with upgraded FOX shocks, lighted power deploying running boards with unique integrated rocker trim, and a custom tuned Flowmaster exhaust with H-D solid billet aluminum tips.

It also sports a ram-air hood, custom fender flares and vents, a front bumper cap with skid plate, LED light bar, honeycomb grille and mesh, locking ABS tonneau cover, and rolls on Fat Boy-style 22-inch milled aluminum wheels with 35-inch all-terrain rubber.

Inside gets a splash of orange accent door, dash, and steering wheel trim, stainless steel H-D gauges, billet H-D racing pedals, two-tone diamond stitched perforated custom leather seats, H-D floor mats, entry sill, bed rug, and a numbered center console badge.

It sure looks like a great time to head to Milwaukee and join the weekend party. Besides the concept trucks, there’s a custom bike show, bands, tours, food, and more at the H-D Museum.