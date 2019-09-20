In Photos: The Scenes and People of the 2019 Goodwood Revival

Goodwood Revival is so much more than the cars. The annual gathering is a chance for attendees to participate in a festival-wide period cosplay, where you're expected to raid your grandmother's closet or drop some cash at your local thrift store. Beyond vintage garb, the team behind the event labors over the minutiae, delivering a level of attention to detail Pebble Beach wishes it could match.

Actors and performers are hired to set the stage. While walking between the pit areas, I was heckled by a group of picture-perfect bums telling passersby to "get a job." Elsewhere, a '60s-themed flash mob danced to the Beatles, and actors recreated scenes from The Italian Job. It wasn't just the people; ATMs are hidden in iconic red phone booths, trash collection is handled by classic Land Rovers, and transfer between the airfield and the event occurs on the back of mil-spec Willys Jeeps.

In the midst of all this revelry, a packed race schedule goes off usually without a hitch. While visitors in fancy dress peer into cockpits of Can-Am McLarens and prewar Bentleys, coveralled mechanics swap gearboxes, tighten wheel locks, and tweak carbs as if they were back home in their garage. What a place.

Although the majority of attendees' don tweed suits and floral dresses, there were a few outliers in fun costumes—still period-correct, mind you—like this member of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Since the circuit is located on an active airfield with World War II history, there's a world-class static airshow on the green lawns.

I'd be smiling too if I found myself in the seat of a Coventry Climax-powered Lotus.

Since there's more space and less hubbub in the classic-car parking field, some visitors choose to stretch out and munch before going into the main event.

As much fun as onlookers are having, the drivers and mechanics work hard to make sure their cars are in tip-top race condition.

In the exclusive WWII-themed Mess hospitality area, actors and singers put on a bloody good show.

Even the kids get in on the fun. This is moments before the beloved Settrington Cup, where a field of kiddos race each other in Austin A40 pedal cars down the main straight.

The field that leads to the Driver's Club is different every year. This iteration invited a caravan club, who promptly set up a period-correct camp.

Motorcycles are a big draw, and enjoyed by all ages.

No matter where you look, there's great fashion to be found.