In direct contrast to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Goodwood Revival is just as much about the people and the environment as it is the cars. Also, while you drool over the latest and greatest hypercars at Festival, the Revival has a semi-strict cut-off for anything built post-1966, supported by the circuit's period architecture and costumed visitors, creating an atmosphere of time travel.

That's not to say the cars aren't the star of the show. The Revival is invite-only and it shows; while you're in pits taking photos of the mid-century Grand Prix cars, make sure you don't get run over by a Ferrari 250 GTO or one of the many Ford GT40s in attendance. These aren't sparkling showroom stunners either—most are race machines that are run hard and covered in soot, grease, battle scars, and decades of competition patina. They're parked in an open-pit environment, so as long as you're respectful, keep your hands to yourself, and stay out of the mechanic's way, you can stick your head into the cockpits of some of earth's greatest racing machines.=

Once you've had your fill of the amazing cars, head over to vendor row to pick up vintage threads, models, and patches before chowing down on some spectacular food. Make sure not to skip the ice cream; it's usually served from inside a period-correct van. You've seen the best of the incredible parking lot, as well as the sharpest dress and coolest scenes, so here we present a sprawling gallery of everything that went down at this year's Goodwood Revival.